Mining Sim Hammerting Rumored To Be Free on GOG This Friday

Last week, Thing Trunk’s deck-building hack-and-slash title Book of Demons was available for free on GOG. Now, according to the consistently accurate dataminer billbil-kun, Hammerting will be the next offering from the popular storefront, apparently being free to claim for 72 hours starting March 29 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.

Initially released in October 2020, Hammerting, developed by Warpzone Studios and published by Team 17 Digital, is listed on GOG as “a dwarven mining colony sim with RPG elements.

With a conflict raging on the surface, the Dwarves pledge to delve deep and as master craftspeople, will produce and supply what is needed to support their allies. From humble beginnings, you start with a handful of Dwarves who need to set up their operations quickly. However, as you progress, your small clan will expand and become known throughout the Overworld for their skill and premium craftsmanship.”

GOG has been in the news for all the right reasons lately. Last week, it was announced that the cult classic 2010 action RPG Alpha Protocol had been released on GOG after being delisted in 2019 due to expired music licenses. The game now features achievements, improved graphics, full controller support, a licensed soundtrack, and localization in several languages.

Recently, GOG also announced that it would make its DRM-free titles playable on Amazon Luna with saves and achievements shared across platforms. Titles purchased through Luna’s client will appear instantly in the player’s GOG library. Amazon Luna is currently available in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, and supports play on PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.