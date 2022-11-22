Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Bardock Alone Against Fate Gameplay Footage Unveiled

The line of Dragon Ball-based games is a lengthy one. We’ve seen installments come out for decades now, and it’s an IP that continues to thrive. Most of these games are fighting titles that typically cover the critical storyline points of both the anime and manga series. However, one of the more recent releases is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This is an RPG that puts players into the world of Dragon Ball and follows Goku along with his friends through the narrative storyline. Rather than tossing players from one battle to the next, players can roam freely around and complete side quests.

This particular game also came out back at the beginning of 2020. So naturally, if you picked the title up at launch, you’re likely already done with the different quests it offered. Fortunately, developers of CyberConnect2 have DLC to bring out, offering even more storylines for players to complete. The next DLC to hit the game is taking players back before the Goku storyline. Instead, we’ll be diving into the role of Bardock, the father of Goku. If you’re a fan of the IP, you might have already witnessed the events unfolding in Bardock Alone Against Fate DLC.

We won’t spoil anything for those unaware of what this DLC entails. But overall, Bardock is a Saiyan that has joined in with his fellow Saiyans as warriors serving Frieza. This latest trailer footage to come out for the game highlights some gameplay footage featuring Bardock as the Frieza Force attacks the planet of Kanassa. We actually witnessed this event with a TV special that aired back in the early 1990s called Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku.

We’re certainly interested to see how well the game narrative aligns with the already-established storyline featured in the TV special. Meanwhile, we also know that this won’t be the only storyline that gets added to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Unfortunately, we’re not sure just what else the developers will be bringing into the game, but for now, the focus is first on getting this DLC into the marketplace. Likewise, we don’t have a specific date when Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Bardock Alone Against Fate will launch. Instead, the developers hope to release the content soon at the start of their second season pass.

In the meantime, players who haven’t already done so can pick up the base game for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot now. Currently, players can pick up the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. With that said, a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platform release is slated to hit store shelves on January 13, 2023.

