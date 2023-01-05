Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle Announced

The hunt for next-generation console platforms might have eased up a bit. When both Microsoft along with Sony unveiled and eventually launched their latest-generation platforms, it was at not an ideal time. We were heading into a worldwide pandemic with effects still being felt to this day. However, the world has seemingly become accustomed to the new virus hitting individuals. Likewise, we know more about the virus, which has allowed the world to start returning to the norm. In addition, manufacturing is going strong, and transportation is back on track. So acquiring the latest-generation consoles shouldn’t be much of a problem.

With the holidays also behind us, the retailer sock is likely more readily available for the likes of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S platforms. Today, Microsoft has unveiled a brand new bundle that is being shipped out into the marketplace. Those of you looking for an Xbox Series X might find the new Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle worth the purchase. This bundle comes with a few goodies for Forza Horizon 5 as well if you’re a fan of the series.

Those of you who opt to pick up an Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle will find the following inside.

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon Bundle

Xbox Series X Console

Wireless Controller

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition

Hot Wheels Expansion

VIP Pass

Car Pass

Welcome Pack

Second Expansion (When Available)

That should give players plenty of content to go through for Forza Horizon 5. Some might be curious why this bundle was even released as Forza Horizon 5 launched back in 2021. But the game has continued to be incredibly popular. Players are given an open-world environment to race within that’s a fictional take on Mexico. This is also the installment with the largest map for the entire Forza Horizon series.

Those of you who want to pick up this bundle can expect it from retailers this week. Setting players back $559, the bundle should be available within select retailers in the United States, Canada, and markets within Asia. Meanwhile, the bundle will land later on within the month for Europe, Latin America, along with other regions around the world. For those of you who have yet to dive into the Forza Horizon 5 installment, we have a Before You Buy video coverage which you can view in the video embedded below.

