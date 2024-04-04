The Pokemon Company Shares Tips On How To Get Shinies

Pokmon Scarlet and Violet is the latest mainstream game for The Pokemon Company. One thing that the franchise allows players to do is hunt for Shiny Pokemon. Whether that be on Pokemon GO or be on console games. However, after so much time, The Pokemon Company has published their very own Shiny hunting guide for the game.

The Pokemon Company took to Twitter to post and advertise that their new blog article was out and that players could head over now to go see it. The tweet read: “Learn how to increase your chances of encountering elusive Shiny Pokémon across the Paldea region, the land of Kitakami, and the Terarium at Blueberry Academy!”

The tweet then shared a blog article that goes over some tips to be able to get Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. The contents of the guide were about how to get the Shiny Charm – which is by completing the PokeDex – learning and timing outbreaks.

Players will also find an area talking all about the sandwiches. These can be used for countless things, whether it is to make a certain type of Pokemon spawn faster, just as the Shiny Charm helps more Shiny Pokemon spawn faster.

It seems a bit odd that just now Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gets a guide for how to get Shinies but now is better than never. This guide is really helpful for those who aren’t aware of all the ways to capture Shiny Pokemon.