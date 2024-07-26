Ninjago Is Available In Lego Fortnite Battle Arena

Ninjago is a TV series that many of us will remember from our childhoods. It was a TV show about a group of Lego figures that were becoming Ninjas and actually good at saving the world. Being similar to other shows such as Power Rangers, but in Lego form, players who grew up in this era are going to love what is happening in Lego Fortnite Battle Arena.

Lego Fortnite has many different creative islands on their game, such as Cat Island. Which basically takes place inside the Fortnite Lego variants where players can use almost any of their skins in their collection and play as a Lego figure, which then allows them to build and craft within the world of Lego. However, there are a few things to know. These islands are not a part of the survival experience but can be found separately within the catalog overall of Lego Fortnite games to play.

This Lego Battle Arena which welcomes in the Ninjago characters can be played with up to 6 different players, allowing them to enter the world from the TV show we all know and love. Not only that, but play as the characters and use their powers as well according to Dexerto.

Fortnite has definitely been getting more and more exciting since partnering with Lego back in 2013, and we are excited to see what happens next. Fortnite is available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.