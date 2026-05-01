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Fortnite Unleashes A Galaxy Of Experiences For Star Wars Day

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It’s “May the 1st be with you” now.

Epic Games and LucasFilm Games have finally unveiled the big Fortnite Star Wars push.

We first heard about Epic’s plans to expand Star Wars in Fortnite last March, that even Disney’s new CEO was excited about. Finally, we get the 411 on all of it.

For starters, they shared three of the many Star Wars UCG games launching in Fortnite:

Droid Tycoon – a droid creation sim where you build droids using original lore-accurate blueprints.

Escape Vader – the ultimate Star Wars themed escape room where you get stuck in a room with the one Sith Lord you do not want.

Galactic Siege – a 10 v 10 class based game where you play as Star Wars characters like Rey and her evil dad Palpatine.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island – a special event that will culminate with a Q&A with the film’s director, Jon Favreau.

Finally, there will be new Star Wars themed Lego parts for Lego Fortnite, and a separate event for Lego Fortnite Odyssey.

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