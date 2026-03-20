Fortnite Players Can Start Making Star Wars Games Soon – Of Course There’s A Catch

To be fair, it isn’t too bad.

Disney and Epic Games is going to give Fortnite players a dream opportunity very soon.

As reported by The Verge, Fortnite players can start making Star Wars themed games and experiences on May 1, 2026.

In partnership with Disney, Epic has been adding Star Wars assets in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) so that fans can make Star Wars games themselves in Fortnite. These include X-Wings, TIE Fighters, lightsabers and blasters, even Luke and Anakin themselves.

After years of Star Wars characters making it to the game, this is a huge next step.

As we hinted at in the headline, there’s a catch, but it isn’t too bad. Disney takes a 20 percent share of the payouts for these games, so they still make money from these fan games too.

This will be the first thing we’re getting from Disney’s $ 1.5 billion investment into Fortnite, but it won’t be the last. Yesterday, Disney’s new CEO Joe D’Amaro said he was blown away by Fortnite’s possibilities.