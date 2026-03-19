Disney’s New CEO Josh D’Amaro Told Investors He Is ‘Blown Away By The Possibilities” Of Fortnite

We may not really be ready for the Disney Fortnite partnership.

Disney has a new CEO, and he’s talking about their partnership with Fortnite.

Two years ago, Disney made a $ 1.5 billion deal with Epic Games to make new experiences using Disney’s IP in Fortnite. Those projects are of course in development, but both have been eerily quiet about where the project has been going.

Enter Josh D’Amaro. D’Amaro worked in Disney’s theme parks and resorts business for 27 years, and was handpicked by Bob Iger to replace him as CEO.

D’Amaro mentioned Fortnite briefly in his first annual shareholder’s meeting as Disney’s CEO. He said this:

…That’s why we partnered with Epic Games to bring a new transformative experience to Fortnite and connect it to our broader ecosystem. I just reviewed some of the progress on the worlds that we’re building, and I was blown away by the possibilities.

You can also see in the clip below our first looks at those collaborations, with glimpses of Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby’s Invisible Woman, the Mandalorian, and General Grievous.

No hints on how long we’ll wait to see these but Disney and Epic can always surprise us.