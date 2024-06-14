LEGO Fortnite Will Be Getting New Difficulties

It can be done the easy way or the hard way.

Fortnite has recently release a brand new update for the game, and they will be bringing a big new feature to LEGO Fortnite that many players will be looking forward to that want a little more out of the game. Epic has announced that new levels of difficulty will be added to the survival mode of the game.

These have come with the update that launched today, bringing many new things including the rest of the battle pass rewards and more tot the lineup of things players can work to get before the season ends. In update v30.10 players will be able to set their LEGO Fortnite difficulty to either Cozy or Expert mode as two new ones. Each one will obviously do what its name suggests, one being avaliable for cozy gamers to use and enjoy the game while Expert will make the game harder for players.

While in Expert mode, it will cause enemies to do more damage, players to receive more health, as well as move a lot faster too. Overall, it will be a mode that will make survival a lot harder than before. It will also allow players to unlock trophies as well since the levels will be a lot harder.

This new feature is already out and is apart of the new update that launched today, so join LEGO Fortnite if you would like to test out the new difficulties.