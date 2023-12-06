Fortnite: When Does LEGO Fortnite Release?

After the extremely popular return of Fortnite’s OG map and weapons, Epic Games has moved on to a brand new era of the game with the roll out of Chapter 5 Season 1. Known as Underground, this version of the battle royale comes equipped with a fresh map, a unique pool of weapons to master, controversial changes to movement, and so much more. If you’re a fan of LEGO, there’s no doubt that you’ll be looking forward to embarking on a unique LEGO survival crafting adventure in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Crossovers have appeared in their masses across Fortnite’s history. The LEGO collaboration goes way beyond an outfit and it marks the biggest crossover the battle royale has seen so far. Although a LEGO mode was leaked a few months back, the first official teaser appeared in The Big Bang live event on December 2.

When can you play LEGO Fortnite?

The Fortnite LEGO game mode will launch December 7, 2023, but we are still in the dark about a specific release time. It will arrive as a part of a free update and it will be accessible from the Discover tab in Fortnite.

Epic Games has confirmed that over 1,200 Fortnite outfits already have a LEGO style, with even more in the works. As a result, you’ll be able to make use of the skins you already own in your locker and transform them into their LEGO form. Notably, this will be done automatically when you enter a LEGO Fortnite lobby.

That’s not all, as you’ll also be able to view which Item Shop skins feature a LEGO style. However, Epic Games has confirmed that they have only 317 detailed LEGO styles for upcoming store skins, but the developers plan to add more in the future.

Skins aren’t all that’ll be transformed into LEGO. In fact, the entire map and items within it will be made up of LEGO. Moreover, crafting will be enabled at workbenches and you’ll be able to purchase items from vendors, among many other new features.

That’s all you need to know about when you can hop into LEGO Fortnite!