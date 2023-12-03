Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 1

After the extremely successful return of OG Fortnite, Epic Games has now taken fans to a brand new era of the battle royale with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1.This season goes by the name of Underground and with it comes a brand new map, fresh bosses, an action-packed battle pass, and so much more. Whether you purchase the battle pass or opt to go for the free rewards, there’s no doubt that you’ll want to make your way through each page as quickly as possible. That’s where Fortnite Kickstart Quests come in, giving you a helping hand with XP rewards.

There are a total of ten Kickstart Quests that all relate in some way to the features that have arrived with the latest chapter.

Level up with Fortnite Kickstart Quests

Here are all the Kickstart Quests that are live with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1 and how much XP you’ll be awarded upon completion:

Deal damage to enemy players (1,500) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Get on board the train (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Search a Weapon Case (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Use a Shield Potion and Medkit (2) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Hurdle at different named locations (3) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Travel distance in a Whiplash (1,000) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Assist in collecting a Society Medallion (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Visit fishing spots (3) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Apply a weapon Mod at a Mod Bench (1) – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Complete Match Quests (5) – 15,000 XP

Kickstarter Quests aren’t the only option to get your Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass off to a strong start. Weekly challenges remain in battle royale modes, as well as season-long Milestone Quests.

That’s not all, as survivor medals have reset, meaning you can work through each level again to earn even more XP and solidify your legacy. Also, new Match Quests are making their debut which are single-player quests that expire at the end of a match.

That’s all there is to know about Kickstarter Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.