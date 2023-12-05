Fortnite: How to get Society Medallions and Their Function

After the extremely popular return of Fortnite’s OG map and weapons, Epic Games has moved on to a brand new era of the game with the roll out of Chapter 5 Season 1. Known as Underground, this version of the battle royale comes equipped with a fresh map, a unique pool of weapons to master, controversial changes to movement, and so much more. Society Medallions are just one of many items making their debut in Fortnite Chapter 5, so you’ll want to know all the details ahead of your next match.

Society Medallions are one of the most powerful battle royale features right now and they’re certainly worth putting up a fight for.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find FlowBerries and Their Function | Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: All Reboot Van Changes | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: Every Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapon | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to Complete a Train Heist | Fortnite: What are Match Quests?| Chapter 5 Season | Fortnite: All Reality Augments | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to get the Free Runway Racer Skin and Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: How to get a Free Elder Scrolls Online Back Bling |

How to obtain Society Medallions in Fortnite

In order to get a Society Medallion, you’ll have to defeat one of the five bosses on the island. Taking down a boss won’t be an easy task, so you’ll have to come prepared with a lot of weapons and ammo. No matter which boss you choose to fight, they all have a huge health bar and are able to replenish their shield. In addition, they are surrounded by a whole lot of guards who will also try and defend their turf.

Throughout a match, you’ll be able to see if a boss hasn’t been defeated as their unique Society Medallion will appear on your map if they’re still standing.

The bosses in Chapter 5 Season 1 are:

Peter Griffin – At Snooty Steppers

– At Snooty Steppers Oscar – At Lavish Lair

– At Lavish Lair Montague – At Grand Glacier

– At Grand Glacier Nisha – At Fencing Fields

– At Fencing Fields Valeria – At Reckless Railways

Once you’ve eliminated a boss, they will drop a Society Medallion which you can pick up and keep on your character for the remainder of your match. A Society Medallion will automatically regenerate your shield back to 100 throughout the entirety of your game. Your character will flash blue when this occurs.

However, possessing a Society Medallion comes with a risk. In exchange for this rather overpowered piece of kit, you will be marked on the map with an orange ring for everyone in the lobby to see your location.

Society Medallions can be stacked, replenishing your shield even faster. The only downside is that your location on the map will be more precise with the more Society Medallions you pick up.