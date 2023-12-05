Gameranx

The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Verdant Canyon – Part 2

by

You’re going to really need to stretch your brain out as we head into the next round of Verdant Canyon puzzles in The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve the Verdant Canyon Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Lateral Thinking

Start by linking the connector between the red laser and the red lock. Head through and climb the antigravity wall.

Take the cube from behind the purple barrier and jump back to the ground with it. Place it on the ground switch by the gate and grab the connector. Carry it up the wall and place it, as seen in the picture below. Connect it to the blue laser and blue lock to finish this one off.

Recycling

Hop onto the gravity wall across from you and retrieve the cube. Place it on the ground switch to ride the air current.

Place the antigrav onto the switch and retrieve the connector. Connect it to the blue lock. Now, place the antigrav on the other nearby switch.

Take the connector and ride the air current back to the starting area. Link it with the blue laser and place it on the switch. Take the cube and ride the air current again.

Use the antigrav to pull the connector across through the way through the window.

Finally, pull it to the ceiling so that it can connect to the blue laser and the blue lock from above. Finish things off by placing the antigrav on one ground switch and the cube on the other, completing the puzzle.

Other Side

Take the driller and place it on the ground switch so that it makes a hole in the middle wall across from you. Place the antigrav through the hole and walk around through the purple barrier to the other side.

Take it and place it on the ground switch behind the barrier. Aim it at precisely where the hole is. Now, go back to the other side, pick up the driller, and walk to where the hole was. As you make the hole, the gravity field should pull you through. Place the driller and the antigrav on the two switches to complete the puzzle.

