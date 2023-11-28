Our path through the Flooded Valley continues to unfold as we make our way toward the halfway point of The Talos Principle 2.

We hope you’re ready for some increasingly crafty and challenging puzzles as we continue to make our way through The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Wellspring

Start by picking up the connector and connecting it to the blue laser.

Now, head to the purple barrier to the right and connect your second connector to the previous one and the blue lock through the windows. Take out the absorber and place it close to the most recent connector.

As for the other connector, attach it to the red laser and then attach the absorber to the red connector.

Next, take the nearby connector and link it between the absorber and the red lock through the next set of bars. Finally, connect the red connector in the starting area to the absorber and the other red lock to complete the puzzle (see the picture below).

Balance of Forces

Pick up the cube and put it on the fan so that it launches behind the barrier. Next, take the absorber and absorb the blue laser through the purple barrier to your right.

Ride the air current behind the blue barrier yourself while holding the absorber and connect with both blue locks. Set the cube on the nearby fan and the absorber on the cube. The fan will activate, and the cube will launch the absorber back and forth, opening both locks and allowing you to complete the puzzle.

Reconnaissance

Start by taking the absorber, and connecting it with the blue laser behind the blue barrier before stepping on the nearby switch.

Now, place the absorber on the switch and connect it with the blue lock. This will give you access to an RGB converter, a drill, and a connector.

Place the connector on the ground switch nearest to it and then take the driller to the starting area.

Drill a hole like in the picture above and place the driller on the switch. Take your absorber and put it through the hole before moving through the purple barrier.

Dispel the blue energy, absorb the green laser, and then pass it back through the hole.

Take the absorber and the RGB to the final area. Link the connector to the blue laser and the blue lock before placing it on the switch. Finally, connect the RGB to the green absorber and the blue connector to create red and connect to the red lock, completing the puzzle.