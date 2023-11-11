The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Grasslands Part 3

The Talos Principle 2 gets even more challenging as we wrap up the third and final part of The Grasslands area with Part 3.

You’d better settle in because we’re on to the toughest puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 yet as we head into the final section of The Grasslands.

How to Solve The Grasslands Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

Self Sufficiency

Your first step is to take the fan and place it on both switches one after the other so that you can have both connectors.

Return the fan so that it’s by the green lock, and place one of your connectors up on the stairs as you see above before connecting to the lock.

Now, take your connector and place it on the stairs pretty much directly across from your other connector (again, see above). Connect to the green laser from your other connector, both red locks and the blue beam.

Move the fan to where it’s now being powered by one of the red locks, and then step on the platform to get blown upwards and complete the puzzle.

Entanglement

Boy, is this one a pain. Start by placing the connector on the square to your right. This will allow you access to a converter. Swap the converter for the connector and carry the connector over to the red square on the ground by the red laser. Attach it to the red laser.

Now, take your converter and attach it to the red laser, the blue laser, and the green lock before placing it on the other platform. This will give you access to a cube.

Place the cube on the red square so that you can bring the converter through the gate and connect it to the green lock, red laser, and blue laser. Make sure the fan is turned off, and move the cube onto the air slot.

Now, move your connector back to where it was before and connect it with the red laser again. Step onto the empty red square to power up the fan and lift up the converter. Everything should be connected, as in the picture above.

Your last step is to move the connector so that it can connect to both the floating converter and the green lock. At last this wretched puzzle is complete. If, for some reason, your block doesn’t stay floating, start the puzzle over and complete all of the steps again. That’s what happened to us and is how we solved the glitch.

The Bridge

For the first part of the bridge, you’ll be introduced to new Tetris-style blocks to make a path across to the temple. Place the square first, followed by the zig-zag piece. Finally, place the L-shaped piece; just make sure you rotate it as seen above to connect to the next area.

The next area can be completed by going in the same order, although you’re going to have to rotate so that the configuration looks like the picture above.

The final section of the bridge in The Talos Principle 2 will have you using the L-shaped block in the last slot yet again. Place the first block as you see in the picture above, and then rotate the L so that it connects to the temple grounds.

Enter the temple to activate the green laser and then head back to the central hub temple. Lastly, connect the vehicle to the new area and blast off to your next destination.