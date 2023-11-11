The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve The Grasslands – Part 2

The Talos Principle 2 continues to punch up the difficulty as players enter the second phase of the Grasslands area.

The Talos Principle 2 is here, and it’s setting out to have you wrinkling your brain and stretching the limits of what you thought you were capable of in this massively inventive and intensely designed sequel.

Things ramp up substantially in the difficulty department as The Talos Principle 2 continues on through the Grasslands area. Fear not, though; we’ll help you along with each of the puzzles as you continue to get your bearings.

How to Solve The Grasslands Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Alternative Options

Your first step here is to pull the switch and activate the fan. After doing so, pick up the converter and step onto the fan so that you can float above the wall. While floating, connect to both the red and blue lasers as well as the green receiver and then come back down. Place the converter on the ground to open the way to the next room.

Now, focus on the cube. Turn off the fan and place the cube on the airborne slot. Finally, place the converter on top of the cube and hit the switch again to lift up the box, connect ll three beams properly, and complete the puzzle.

Through the Door

Start by placing the connector on the square slot. This will allow you to access the next area. Now, head through the purple barrier and aim the jammer so that it disrupts the force field directly across from you.

Take the converter out and then head back behind the wall. Aim the jammer to the left and exit. Now, take your converter and swap it with the connector on the square in the first room.

Connect the blue laser with the blue lock, but make sure it can still reach around the corner. Now, re-aim the jammer so that it disrupts the field furthest to the left. Finally, connect the blue laser to the converter and aim it at both the green lock and the red laser to complete the puzzle.

Alternatives

You want to grab one of the connectors and attach it to the red and blue lasers to make green. Next, attach the other connector to the first one and the blue laser. Now that you have red, aim at the red lock to unlock it.

Now, you’ll have access to a third and fourth connector. Attach one of them to the red and green lasers to make blue. Aim the blue laser at the blue lock. Finally, attach the last connector to the green and blue lasers and aim connector 4 at the red lock to finish this one off.

