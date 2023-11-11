Modern Warfare 3 (2023): Skip The Armory System & Unlock Guns Faster

Don’t waste your time completing Armory Challenges to unlock your favorite guns in Modern Warfare 3. Skip all that by playing through Zombies. Learn how to unlock weapons in Zombies the easy way. By exfiltrating with the gear you want, you’ll be able to keep it forever.

Saying the new Armory system is controversial is an understatement. At Level 25 the Armory System will unlock, allowing you to earn new weapons, weapon parts, customizations and perks by completing daily challenges. This is intended to make unlocking what you want easier — but really, you’re dealing with the opposite. Daily challenges are an aggravating grind. Luckily, there’s a way to completely bypass the Armory System and unlock weapons you want much earlier and easier. Instead of grinding challenges, you can play the new Zombies Mode.

How To Unlock Items In Zombies Mode

The new Zombies Mode in MW3 gives you a quick method to unlock anything from the Armory. Normally, you’ll need to select the weapon or gadget you want to unlock, then complete daily challenges to eventually unlock it. One way to unlock things is through Tokens — the other way is through Extraction.

Earning Tokens allows you to skip Armory daily challenges. These can be earned through Zombies (MWZ) or by completing other types of challenges — but we’re focusing on Zombies here. That’s because Modern Warfare Zombies is the best way to earn anything you want from the Armory.

Unlocking Gear In Zombies Mode :

: There are two ways to unlock gear in Zombies: earning Tokens or through Extraction .

or through . By completing a normal run of Zombies, you can earn 5-7 Tokens . These tokens can be spent to instantly unlock weapons, tactical or lethal gadgets and other items in the Armory shop.

. These tokens can be spent to instantly unlock weapons, tactical or lethal gadgets and other items in the Armory shop. Extraction makes unlocking weapons you want even easier. If you extract with a weapon or gadget, you’ll permanently unlock it. By playing through Zombies, you’ll be able to collect loot. As long as you successfully extract and don’t die, you’ll keep the gear you collected.

makes unlocking weapons you want even easier. If you with a weapon or gadget, you’ll unlock it. By playing through Zombies, you’ll be able to collect loot. As long as you successfully extract and don’t die, you’ll keep the gear you collected. Any weapon, lethal, tactical or extractable item can be permanently unlocked in Zombies.

If you’ve been on the fence about playing through Modern Warfare Zombies in MW3, I highly recommend giving it a shot. This method is faster and easier than daily challenges. Here’s a few things you should know about Zombies.

Modern Warfare Zombies is a PVE mode, so you won’t fight each other. This mode can be played with up to 24 other players — but you’ll be limited to 3-player teams .

is a mode, so you won’t fight each other. This mode can be played with up to 24 other players — but you’ll be limited to . With your Rucksack , you can collect weapons, gadgets and other items that can be extracted. Complete objectives and follow mission parameters and you’ll get a shot to escape the map with your acquisitions.

, you can collect weapons, gadgets and other items that can be extracted. Complete objectives and follow mission parameters and you’ll get a shot to escape the map with your acquisitions. The Rucksack has limited carrying capacity, so only take what you want to keep. The early missions are relatively simple — the maps are huge and zombies will have a very hard time sneaking up on you. Working with even a slightly competent team for the early acts is a breeze.

The trick is that you need to exfiltrate with your gear. If you die, you’ll lose the items and won’t get a permanent weapon or gadget unlock. The best part of these unlocks is that they carry over for multiplayer. By collecting weapons you want in Zombies, you’ll skip the tedious unlock process in the Armory. Even if you don’t like Zombies, there’s a good reason to load up a few sessions with friends.