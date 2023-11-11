Modern Warfare 3 (2023): Where Is The Overkill Perk?

One of our favorite perks in Modern Warfare 3 can be tricky to find if you don’t fully understand how Multiplayer has changed in this year’s entry. The Overkill Perk is an important option, giving you the ability to add two primary weapons in your loadout. We’re so used to the Overkill Perk, it feels strange to see it gone — but there are replacements. There are two ways to unlock the same essential bonus as Overkill.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 changes up MP with new features and a totally different loadout system. Instead of equipping perks, you’ll equip gloves, boots, Field Upgrades and other equipment. These customization options are essentially no different than Perks, and one of the most important is hidden in the Vest System itself. We’ll explain what you need to know below. Learn how to equip two primary weapons at the same time, and what every Vest can do for you with the Vest System.

How To Equip Two Primary Weapons?

The Overkill Perk is one of the most popular perks in the entire Call of Duty series — and finding it isn’t easy in Modern Warfare 3. The Overkill Perk allowed players to equip two primary weapons in their loadouts, giving you the ability to run and gun with twice as many of your favorite tools of destruction. No need to dump your weak handgun for something else mid-game. The Overkill Perk still exists in MW3, but the game doesn’t tell you where and how to find it. The only way to discover how to use two weapons at the same time is to experiment with the new Vest System.

The Vest System is where you’ll find the Overkill Perk — different vests give you access to different types of loadouts and buffs. To unlock Overkill, you’ll need to equip one of two vests. Two vest options give you the ability to equip two primary weapons.

: Allows you to equip two primary weapons in your loadout. Removes Boots. Deploy with max ammo. Improved reload speed. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mag Holster, gain the effect of Mission Comlink.

: Allows you to equip two primary weapons or two secondary weapons in your loadout. Increased weapon swap speed. Reload while sprinting. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Quick Grip Gloves or Commando Gloves, gain the effects of Marksman Gloves.

These two vests are essentially the replacement for the Overkill Perk — the Gunner Vest is designed specifically for using two primary guns in your loadout, while the Overkill Vest gives you more customization options. You’ll be able to bring two secondary weapons if you really, really want to.

What Are The Other Vests?

There are six vests you can equip to customize your playstyle completely. Each vest changes what you can equip in your loadout and gives unique buffs. No buffs can be stacked, so each vest will change any equipped perks to something else if you attempt to double up on buffs. Here’s a quick overview of the six vests.

Infantry Vest: Standard vest. Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Running Sneakers, gain the effects of Lightweight Boots.

Engineer Vest: Allows double Tacticals and an additional Gear slot. Removes Lethal slot. Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Faster Field Upgrade recharge.

Demolition Vest: Allows double Lethal. Keep both Lethal and Tactical. Resupply Leath and Tactical equipment every 25 seconds.

CCT Comms Vest: Removes both Tactical and Lethal slots. Adds a second Gear slot. Increases duration enemies stay on radar and zooms out radar for you and nearby allies. Enemies you will drop intel packs, which generate a radar ping for you and nearby allies when collected.

Depending on your vest, you can radically change your playstyle. Swap around and figure out which vest is best for you — we’re sticking with those Overkill Perk vests.