Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Launch Trailer Is Here

Another year and another Call of Duty title is here. We are still just a week away before the game is fully available, but those who have early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 can enjoy the game’s campaign ahead of time. That might keep you enjoying the game and the mechanics while you wait for the full release and competitive multiplayer action to begin. To help either get you ready for the campaign’s full launch or into the narrative action-packed game mode, the launch trailer has just dropped.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, then no worries. This game is set to take place right after the events of last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. We’re dealing with Vladimir Makarov while Task Force 141 takes care of the job. We’ll follow iconic characters like Ghost, Captain Price, Gaz, and Soap through this storyline, and hopefully, the campaign was worth the wait.

As mentioned, those who have early access can partake today. In order to have acquired early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you would have needed to preorder a digital copy of the game. Unfortunately, that preorder for physical copies won’t be accessible to the early access. So, this is one of the instances where it might be worth going digital with this series. That will give you a week’s head start into the campaign compared to everyone else.

With that said, there is also a zombies mode attached to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This is the first time we’re getting a zombies mode in the Modern Warfare sub-series. It’s a bit different; we’re following Task Force 141 as they battle against the undead in an open-world experience. We’ll have to see just how well fans take up with this zombies mode when the game officially drops into the marketplace.

Currently, if you don’t have early access, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available on November 10, 2023. When the game drops, you’ll be able to enjoy the title on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Likewise, since Microsoft had recently acquired Activision Blizzard, it’s worth noting that this game won’t be launching on Xbox Game Pass. We likely won’t see those Call of Duty day one launches until next year’s release.