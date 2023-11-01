Pokemon Will Be At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

It may be hard to believe that November is here, but there is a positive side to things with its arrival. Specifically, that means that all the great things that are set to happen in the month will be arriving soon. For example, Black Friday sales will start to be revealed, and you can expect people to ask you what to get you for Christmas or other winter holidays you celebrate. But in the case of most, they look forward to Thanksgiving, especially a certain parade that comes around at that time. A parade where you’ll get to see Pokemon up in the sky!

That’s right, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming soon, and it’s been confirmed by The Pokemon Company that they will have a float in the parade via the famous Pikachu and Eevee balloon that has been in the show for the last few years. Here’s the official statement from the company about their involvement:

“Pokémon has delighted fans as part of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for over 20 years, and we’re honored to be back again in 2023, kicking off the holiday festivities at New York City’s most quintessential event of the season,” stated Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “Parade-goers and viewers at home can look forward to ushering in the holiday season with Pokémon as Pikachu and Eevee float along the backdrop of Manhattan’s autumnal skies.”

The picture above is the float that will be seen at the parade, and it’s rather adorable, if we’re being honest. Plus, seeing Pikachu and Eevee that size will bring much joy to many people, both young and old.

Not to mention, it’ll bring some good publicity to the franchise, which many might say it needs given certain things that have happened over the past year. The irony is that this year is the first in a while where there won’t be a “big release” from the Pocket Monster franchise. Yes, we are getting the Gen 9 bundle soon, but that won’t really count as a “big release.”

Plus, part 2 of “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” hasn’t been announced yet regarding a release date. All we know is that it’s coming this “winter,” but we haven’t gotten an update on things. Plus, the main campaign and the first part of the DLC still have many bugs that fans wish the developer/publisher would fix already, as they’ve been lingering for a year.