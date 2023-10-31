Pokemon Go: Festival of Lights 2023 Event Bonuses and Encounters

With exclusive rewards up for grabs.

Pokemon Go is always packed with exciting events, each with their own set of bonuses and rewards. The development team has now announced the Festival of Lights event, giving trainers the chance to catch new Pokemon and pick up a limited-time T-shirt. Below, we have all the details on the event, including bonuses, encounters, and more.

The Festival of Lights kicks off on November 7, 2023, at 10:00am and will conclude on November 12, 2023, at 8:00pm local time.

More Pokemon Go guides

Pokemon Go Dia De Muertos 2023: All Bonuses and Encounters | Pokemon Go: Welcome Party Special Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to Claim Greavard Wig Partner Research and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Gogoat and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Detective Pikachu and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: Ticket of Treats Event Schedule and Bonuses | Pokemon Go: Timburr October Community Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokemon Go: Plugging Along Special Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: Oddish Research Day Bonuses | Pokemon Go: How to Complete a Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge | Pokemon Go: How to Claim Prime Gaming Rewards | September 2023 | Pokemon Sleep: Good Sleep Day Event Schedule and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells |

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2023 new Pokemon

During the event, two fresh Pokemon will make their debut in Pokemon Go:

Tadbulb

Bellibolt

In addition, there will be a range of wild encounters, all of which can appear as a Shiny (except Slugma and Tadbulb)

Pikachu

Vulpix

Ponyta

Magnemite

Voltorb

Chinchou

Mareep

Slugma

Electrike

Litwick

Morelull

Tadbulb

Incense encounters

These Pokemon will spawn more frequently when you use Incense during the Festival of Lights:

Alolan Geodude

Hisuian Voltorb

Slugma

Volbeat

Illumise

Blitzle

Litwick

Litleo

Dedenne

Morelull

Tadbulb

7km eggs

The following Pokemon can hatch from 7km eggs throughout the duration of the event:

Elekid

Magby

Dedenne

Morelull

Timed research

As expected, event-exclusive timed research will go live, giving you the chance to earn a shirt avatar item and encounters with three Pokemon:

Darumaka

Morelull

Tadbulb

Event bonuses

Last but not least, there will be various bonuses active throughout the Festival of Lights celebration:

2x Stardust for hatching Pokemon

2x Candy for hatching Pokemon

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last twice as long

There’s a lot to look forward to in terms of events in Pokemon Go. While you wait for the Festival of Lights, there’s Dia De Muertos activities getting ready to roll out on November 1.