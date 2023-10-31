Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Defeat All The Monster Bosses in Operation Nightmare in The Haunting Event

The Haunting Event in Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the community’s favorite events every year and the 2023 outing has not just a spooky theme to the Battle Royale title but also a set of new encounters for players to battle against. The Haunting was joined by a whole new Event known as Operation Nightmare which has introduced new monsters across Al Mazrah that must be banished back to their world. Players who defeat these bosses will get unique rewards that you will want to get before this Event concludes. This guide will show players how to defeat all of the monster bosses in the Operation Nightmare Event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How To Defeat All The Bosses In The Operation Nightmare Event In Call Of Duty: Warzone

The Haunting includes a few interesting cosmetic additions, but Operation Nightmare has the biggest impact on the gameplay of Warzone. This Event introduces a group of monsters across Al Mazrah that will unlock unique rewards for players who defeat them. These enemies will spawn in set locations and will require players to complete a task to gain access to the enemy and then defeat it to check it off the list for the Event. Players are able to fight these monsters in either any of the Battle Royale modes or in the extraction mode DMZ. Defeating each enemy or completing the task mentioned above for the first time will unlock a unique Call Card. Be careful as you go after these targets since other players can easily swoop in and take your kill from you.

Below is the full breakdown of how to defeat all 6 monsters in Operation Nightmare:

The Butcher

The Butcher is a hulking hellspawn that comes from fellow Activition-Blizzard franchise, Diablo. Players will need to gain access to Hell via a ritual site that you can find beneath the giant floating skull in every Warzone match on either Al Mazrah or Vondead. The ritual site can be found at Zarqwa Hydroelectric, Zaya Observatory, Al Samman Cemetery, and Al Mazrah City, and is the only monster that players can also find in Vondead. In each game, the location for the ritual site changes between these locations, with the site being marked by the icon shown in the image below.

Once at the Ritual Site, players must interact with the 5 statues around the area and then defend the area from zombies. Upon starting the first ritual, every player in the game will receive a notification with the “Ritual Started” message, letting everyone know that you are attempting to fight The Butcher. Keep your eyes open as anyone can come and steal this kill from you. Once a bar fills up and that pedestal’s ritual is complete, you will need to do it at all 5 pedestals to finish the ritual. Each pedestal will shoot a red beam into the air, allowing all the other players to track your progress from a distance. The ritual will open a portal and notify everyone once again with the “Nightmare Portal Opened” message. Interact with the portal to be teleported to Hell and battle Operation Nightmare’s most deadly monster.

Welcome to Hell

Upon entering Hell, you will find The Butcher will summon zombies to aid him. He has a ton of health so make sure you prepare for a fight when you enter. He also comes with 3 phases. The first phase will see him simply run at you and swing his cleaver and axe at you while zombies try and swarm you. Once you take out a 1/3 of his health, The Butcher gains a new slam move that can stun you as well as take out zombies around him. This can be used to your benefit because zombies drop ammo when they are killed so keep an eye out for ammo on the ground if you find yourself getting low. The final phase just makes all of his moves more powerful.

The Butcher has a large health pool, made more noticeable by the fact he is the only boss with a health bar. The best way to take him out is to land headshots as they can quickly cut through his health thanks to the damage multipliers. Again, be careful as other players can come into your portal and steal this kill and its rewards from you. Keep putting damage into The Butcher until you defeat him. Killing The Butcher will check him off the list, unlocking a unique Calling Card as well as reward you with a lot of Souls for the Soul Capture Event as well as a unique Buther’s Meat Hook that can be redeemed with a QR Code in Diablo IV.

Swamp Creature

The Swamp Creature is at Mawizah Marshlands just under Al Mazrah City. You will find the monster at the location marked by the fish-like head found in the yellow circle in the area. This is the only spot this enemy can spawn.

There are giant pods across the Marshlands that players must search through to find a Golden Tiara item. The player that finds it must bring it to a golden circle on the land at the center of the yellow circle. The player who is carrying the Tiara will be marked for all players on the map. If you can’t find the item in the pods check the map for other players in the area. Once you place the Tiara, 3 Swamp Creatures will Spawn. Players will also receive the notification “Threat Detected.” These creatures have a decent amount of health but aren’t nearly as spongy as The Butcher. Defeat all 3 of these Swamp Creatures to receive Souls, strong equipment, and your Operation Nightmare reward.

The Pharoh

You will find the Pharoh in the northern part of Al Mazrah in the Oasis area. The location has the icon of the monster’s head marking it on your map. This is the only location he will spawn. When players approach the area, the Pharoh will contact you and tell you to bring him skulls.

Enter the Pharoh’s tomb and defeat the enemies that he summons. Certain enemies drop red Cursed Skulls when they are killed. You will need to collect them and take them to the Pharoh’s sarcophagus found at the icon on the map. Interact with the burial site to insert 10 Cursed Skulls to awaken the Pharoh.

The Pharoh is a quick bullet sponge that has several swiping attacks and heavy slam moves. He even has his own unique execution that will instantly down any Operator. With strong armor and a decent amount of health, it will take a decent team to take down this threat. Like The Butcher, players will want to aim for his head and deal as much damage as quickly as possible. Work together to deal a lot of damage and you will be able to take the Pharoh down. Killing the Pharoh will complete this Operation Nightmare challenge and get you Souls and strong equipment.

UFO

The UFO is found just off the coast of Sawah Village at the southwest part of the map. This is the only location where this monster will spawn.

You will not find the UFO here at first, but there is a giant orb floating above the water that has opened up the ocean beneath it, revealing a sunken ship. Shoot at the orb until it explodes. Once it does, 3 smaller orbs will begin to fly around the air. Dealing damage to any of the orbs will cause it to take aim at you and shoot lasers at you. Destroy all 3 orbs to get the UFO to finally arrive. The UFO will shoot lasers at the player just like orbs and will also try to abduct you by pulling you into the sky when it is right above the player. Just keep damaging the boss and you will eventually destroy it.

After you destroy the UFO, there is still one more step that you need to do. In its explosion, the flying saucer will drop an Artifact. Go pick it up and take it to the portal that spawns in the ship that is at the center of the opening of the water that was below the UFO. Interact with the portal to insert the Artifact. This will complete this challenge for Operation Nightmare and get you Souls and strong equipment.

Ghost Train

The Ghost Train replaces the normal cargo train that travels counterclockwise around Al Mazrah. This isn’t an enemy that you are able to defeat like many of the other bosses found across the map but instead, tasks you with stealing the Heart of the Train, an item found sealed away in the lead train car. Players will find the Train marked on the map with a skull icon traveling along the train tracks shown in the image below.

Players must start from the back of the train and make their way through the demonic version of the train to reach the front of the vehicle. Along the way, you will find several sentry turrets and booby traps that will quickly down you if you aren’t careful.

Once you reach the front of the train, open the safe to find some loot. Opening the safe will also spawn the Heart of the Train item in the hands of the Lilth statue right above the safe. Take the Heart to complete the Ghost Train challenge for Operation Nightmare.

Evil Spirits

Similar to the Ghost Train, Evil Spirits are not monsters in Warzone‘s Operation Nightmare that the player will need to defeat. These “Spirits” are Jumpsacares that players can find randomly in loot containers found in all of The Haunting variants of the Warzone Maps. To complete this part of Operation Nightmare, players must find a Reaper at Al-Safwa Quarry, a Ghoul in Al Mazrah City, a Specter in Al Bagra Fortress, and a Witch at Al Malik Airport. Just keep opening containers at these locations until you find a Jumpscare and it will check off that location on the list. Once you find all Jumpscares, this part of the Event will be complete.

Completing any 5 of these 6 enemies will unlock the Bloody Mess Weapon Blueprint for the BAS-P SMG. The Operation Nightmare Event concludes the same day as the Haunting Event on November 6, 2023. You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content in Season 6 linked here.