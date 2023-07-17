Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the first game in the series to introduce Raids, co-op missions that continue the story set up by the FPS title’s campaign. Releasing as separate episodes, Atomgrad Raid Episode 4 is the final episode of this Raid series and is the finale of the story that has been told so far. With this Raid serving as the series conclusion and likely having some important narrative ties to the next Modern Warfare title, players that want to stay up to date with the going-ons of the Call of Duty story will want to know how to get through this challenging mission. This guide will provide a walkthrough for players on how to complete Episode 4 of the Atomgrad Raid in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Atomgrad Raid Episode 4 Walkthrough In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

After finally coming face to face with Hadir, Farah’s brother and ally turned enemy, at the end of Episode 3, Task Force 141 finds themselves captured. Working together, the team of Alex, Price, and Farah will need to find the Nuclear Warhead that Hadir has and track him down to put an end to the war he is preparing to start.

Step 1: Guide A Blinded Farah

Once the opening cutscene is finished, Price and Alex and put into their own cells while Farah is taken away for interrogation by Hadir. The players controlling Price and Alex can see this interrogation on a series of monitors hanging from the ceiling just outside their cell. Once Hadir leaves, Price will be given the prompt to tell Farah she is cleared to move, at which point the player controlling Farah will need to free themselves. Once freed from her chair, Farah will need to make her way to the cellblock that her teammates are in, though she still has her hands bound and is blinded by a bag over her head. This means that the player that is Farah cannot see and is unable to defend themselves.

Price and Alex will need to switch between a series of cameras to guide Farah to the cellblock. The path from the interrogation room to the cellblock includes getting past a sweeping laser that will detonate if Farah touches it as well as a crumbling staircase with a guard and a hole that Farah will need to jump across. Make sure your team is communicating to help Farah through the path. One extremely useful tip is to use the cardinal directions that Farah can see on her compass as instructions on where to face when she is being told to move.

Once Farah gets close to the cellblock, Alex will start to distract the guard. Use this chance to get close to the cell that Price is in, at which point the player controlling Price will get a prompt to untie Farah. Not fully freed, Farah can pick up the weapons on the nearby table, clear the cellblock, and press the red button on the wall between the two cells to free the other two players. From here, go back to the room Farah started in and clear out all of the enemies. Once the area is cleared, regroup at the double door in the room that Farah started in.

Step 2: Make Your Way Through The Underground Garage

Once through the doors, the trio will find an armory with many silenced weapons. Collect any set of weapons you want to make sure the team is prepared to fight whether it be head-on or in stealth. Go through the door at the end of the armory and drop down to the floor below to enter an underground garage with two rows of different vehicles from cargo trucks to APCs to even tanks. Throughout the area are several guards. Players are able to coordinate and take down enemies silently, but if the team does loud, there will be multiple waves of armored enemies and Riot Shield-wielding troops.

Once at the end of the garage, go up the stairs to find a red button that opens a gate to the south of the room. Two players can go through the gate and then hold the red button on the other side of the gate to let the third player through the gate.

Step 3: Traverse The Laser Traps

Once past the gate, go down the stairs and melee a lock on a rope. Once the lock is broken, drop down to the floor below. Players will find a room full of moving lasers that will detonate the whole tunnel if touched. Players will need to get through each room and deactivate the lasers to progress. The detonator of this first room is found in the room at the center of the area which players will see has a single enemy inside. To reach the center, climb onto the missiles and go down the right path as seen in the image below. Jump up onto the box in this right path and then leap up to the beams on the far side of the room. When on these beams, turn to face the center room to see the door. All 3 players must regroup at the door to open it. Once inside, players can deactivate the detonator to progress to the next room.

The next room will have a few enemies to deal with on the way up a slope. Once at the top, players will fill find alternating lasers coming down from the roof while a trio of lasers sweeps horizontally throughout the tunnel. Use the beams in the center of the room to get past lasers. Once on the other side of the room, players will need to once again regroup at a gate. Once through the gate, players can find the detonator.

The final laser room sees a cross of lasers that rotates throughout the room, sometimes changing direction. Use the boxes and missile piles as cover. Get to the other side of the room and climb a box and jump to the beams to reach the second floor.

Regroup at the door and go through the gate to find the detonator. That was the final laser room but the team will need to go through, there is a wave of enemies that players will need to battle through

Step 4: Secure The Nuclear Warhead Core

At the end of the hallway, players need to crawl through a vent until the team drops down into a control room. Inside this room, players will find a map that shows the team in the control room as well as all of the enemies in the chemical plant in the next room over. Two players will need to into the Chemical Plant maze and find the Nuclear Warhead Core located in one of the Nuclear Preservation rooms, marked on the map by numbers. The third team member will need to stay behind and guide the team through the maze. The room the team needs to go to is the one that is marked on the map, as shown in the image below.

The teammate staying behind will need to hold a red button next to a shutter to let the others go through and will also need to hold the button to let them back in. Once the duo is in the maze, they will find several paths blocked by fire. The teammate that stayed behind will need to turn the valve in their room to turn the fire off for a brief time so the two can go through.

All of the enemies in the maze are Juggernauts, so be careful and do your best not to get spotted. The duo will need to find an HVT Juggernaut, marked on the map by a square with a skull in the center. Once this Juggernaut is killed, he will do a Nuclear Preservation Keycard.

Go to the marked door and use the keycard to open the bunker. Inside is where the team will find the Warhead Core.

Now, the team will need to carry the Core back to the control room, with the person carrying it taking damage the longer they hold it. Make sure to drop the Core and have the other member of the duo carry it, alternating as they take more damage. Once back to the Control Room, have the third person hold the button to let the duo back in and head through the previously locked door at the back of the Control Room. In this new room, players will find a box to store the Nuclear Warhead Core. Place the Core in the box to continue the Raid.

Step 5: Find Hadir And Stop His Escape

Progress down the final hallway to reach a double door with ammo and armor resupply as well as Loadout and Kit Drops. Prepare yourself here as the next part is a huge battle. Once ready, regroup at the door and go through it to find Hadir trying to escape in an elevator. The team will need to stop the elevator before it reaches the top of the silo. Take the zipline directly to the left of the entrance and fight your way to the end of the hall to find a staircase up to the next floor. This room as two gates that need to be opened by pressing a button to let two players through and then one of those players needs to hold the button on the other side to let the third person through. Once through the second gate, immediately go to the left to travel up another staircase to the next floor.

Here is where the team will find a scaffolding that leads to the elevator. Wait for the elevator to get high enough that you can fall and not die and melee the two counterweights connected to the elevator. Once both are broken, the elevator will fall, so get off before it hits the ground or the players standing on the elevator will die. Once back at the bottom, regroup at the elevator door and interact with it to begin the final stand.

Step 6: Survive The Final Stand

Once the door is interacted with, multiple waves of enemies will spawn. This includes armored enemies, Riot Shield users, The Pyro enemy using a Riot Shield and KV Broadside with Dragon’s Breath, and around 10 Juggernauts. This is a big battle so make sure you use the environment and get resupplies of armor and ammo when possible. Once all enemies are defeated, regroup at the elevator door and interact with it to complete the fourth and final Raid in Modern Warfare 2.

With Hadir defeated and the warhead secured, Task Force 141 attempts to get a name of the threat that is coming to Urzikstan, though he dies before he is able to. The trio escapes the bunker and meets back up with Gaz outside Atomgrad. With the mission completed and the nuclear warhead secured, the team splits up with Alex and Farah leaving with her men and Price and Gaz returning to base on a helicopter.

Players will unlock the Fighting Spirit Operator Skin for the Farah Operator when finishing the Raid episode for the first time as well as one of the random Raid Rewards with the other Rewards unlockable on subsequent Raid completions.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.