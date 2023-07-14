Assassin’s Creed Mirage Devs Have No Plans For DLC

Assassin’s Creed fans are waiting on the next major installment to come out, and this October, we’ll finally have our hands on it. With Assassin’s Creed Mirage slowly inching toward its launch date, we’re still left with plenty of questions left to be answered. Fortunately, if you were wondering whether or not there would be DLC, we finally have the answer. It looks like the developers are currently not planning to bring out any additional content for the game after it launches into the marketplace.

Thanks to a report from PCGamesN, we’re finding out that Ubisoft had a small Q&A through Reddit about the upcoming game installment. That’s where one question came up asking about DLC. According to Stephane Boudon, there are no plans right now to bring out the game with DLC plans after its launch. But that’s the mindset right now, as we could see some kind of expansion release after the game has been out. We could see a change of heart on post-launch content from the player feedback Ubisoft receives when going through the campaign.

But right now, we know that the development team over at Ubisoft was striving to return back to the Assassin’s Creed roots. With Assassin’s Creed Origins, we saw a big shift in the gameplay experience. For instance, we saw the gameplay expand with more open-world experiences and plenty of DLC to keep players enjoying the game for the long haul. Now the focus has shifted towards a linear experience where the entire game is available right from the initial purchase. So you might not have to wait around for a complete edition of the game to find its way out into the marketplace eventually.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will tell the origin story of Basim Ibn Ishaq. If you played Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, then you might remember Basim. With this game installment, you’re stepping back decades before Valhalla’s events, where you’ll be placed in 9th-century Baghdad.

Currently, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be launching on October 12, 2023. When the title does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to make its way out into the marketplace, you can check out a game trailer in the video we have embedded below.