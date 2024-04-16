Dragon’s Dogma 2: How To Save The Empress | A Candle In The Storm Quest Guide

The Empress of Battahl is in trouble. As soon as you arrive in the city of Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll be sent to aid the Empress. An assassin is hunting the latest leader of Battahl, and saving her is absolutely essential if you want the best ending in the game. There are two quests related to the Empress — Shadowed Prayers and A Candle In The Storm. We’ll cover how to complete both of these quests and get the best possible result in A Candle In The Storm.

Even if you do fail Shadowed Prayers you’ll can still progress this story. Use a Wakestone on her body — she can still be rescued. While this is all about A Candle In The Storm, we’ll quickly cover Shadowed Prayers first.

Shadowed Prayers | Quest Guide

The first quest in this series is Shadowed Prayers — on your first visit to Bakbattahl you’ll be contacted by the guard Menella. Meet her to unlock citizenship in the city and later she’ll request your help at the palace. When you approach the palace, she’ll meet you and ask for help finding an assassin.

This is a very short and simple quest. When you’re ready, talk to Menella and begin the prayer ceremony. During the ceremony, you’ll need to tackle one of the NPCs on the steps.

: During the ceremony, NPCs will be lined up and waiting on the stairs of the palace. Use the [ ] command to apprehend the assassin. You have a limited time — if you wait too long or tackle the wrong NPC, the Empress will be killed. Look for a human with a scar on his right arm. The human is on the right side, in the second row from the front. He has brown hair and a ponytail.

Tackling the assassin will complete the quest and put him in jail. You’ll find him in the Bakbattahl jail — located behind the Forbidden Magick Research Lab.

A Candle In The Storm | Quest Guide

The next quest in the series is A Candle In The Storm — you may need to progress the main story further, reach Volcanic Island or wait many days before this quest appears. Eventually, you’ll be contacted by Menella while exploring the Volcanic Island Camp. She has a plan to reveal the mastermind behind the assassination.

First, we need to trick the Coral Snakes and get them to travel to the Empress’s location.

: Go to the Bakbattahl Jail and you’ll find a bald Coral Snake prisoner named . Release him from prison by using a Gaol Key or the Makeshift Gaol Key — these can be purchased from Ibrahim’s Shop in Checkpoint Rest Town. Ashe will escape on his own. Next, go to the Wanderer’s Haven tavern in Bakbattahl. Ashe will be here. Talk to him to leak the location of the Empress. Select [The Empress is in my custody.]

You can also talk to the assassin the jail and bribe him 5,000 gold for more information. This is optional. Next, we need to travel to the Empress’s secret location. She is in an abandoned house off of the Pilgrim’s Path. The location is marked on your map.

: To get the best possible ending to this quest, we want to get a confession from the assassin plotter. To do that, go to the abandoned house where the Empress is located and prepare for the sting. Talk to Menella — the Empress Nadinia will request to be involved instead of a handmaiden. Support the Empress . She must be present at the trade-off for the ruse to work.

— the will request to be involved instead of a handmaiden. . She must be present at the trade-off for the ruse to work. Next, agree to wait. At night, an NPC will arrive. Let them inside and they’ll inspect the Empress. If you allowed Nadinia to be here, the conspirator will recognize the genuine Empress and continue. If you chose to use a fake, she will see through the trick.

The NPC will request that you kill the Empress. For the best possible result, attack the Empress — one or two attacks will be enough to convince the conspirator.

After that, the conspirator will tell you everything. You’ll get the full confession and complete the quest with the best possible outcome. If you don’t attempt to kill the Empress or capture the assassin immediately, she will simply kill herself and not reveal her true intentions.

Reward: For solving this quest you’ll earn the Ring of Amplification, 25,000 gold and 4,800 XP.

The Ring of Amplification causes healing items to heal the player more than usual, making your curatives even more effective. For completing this quest, you’ll also find more jobs — you can help the Empress on a small mission in Vermund and save her people in the true ending path. That makes these two quests some of the more important optional content in the story.