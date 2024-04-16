Fallout Season 2 Already Has Plans That Season 1 Scrapped

A ton of love is being shown right now for the Fallout franchise. The video game IP was already cherished by so many players worldwide. But now that the franchise has had a successful live-action adaptation, you will find a bigger fan base than ever before. More people are returning to play the games as they await the following season.

We might be a long way off from the next season of Fallout. After the eight-episode series debuted last week, it’s all anyone is talking about. But instead of looking back at what the franchise currently has to offer, we do have some insight into what the future of this series will bring. That’s at least thanks to an interview with showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, along with executive producer Jonathan Nolan, held with The Wrap.

The publication spoke with the group and learned that there were always talks about what they could do in future seasons. While the primary focus was delivering a solid first season, considerations were made about where the storyline could take viewers beyond the season finale. Some of those topics were actually plans that were scrapped in the first season.

Geneve Roberston-Dworet noted that the group took a kitchen sink approach at first. But they soon realized there was too much content to fit into a first season. Doing so would also make the series feel like the creators just browsed the Wikipedia page of Fallout to toss elements of the games into the series.

One of those elements that was scrapped but should see a role in the next season is the introduction of Deathclaws. We already have a small tease in this series of iconic creatures, so it is a safe bet that next season, we will be bringing this iconic enemy into the mix. But beyond that, there are also location changes. One of which is teased at the end of the season finale, but we’ll refrain from spoiling anything here in case you haven’t finished the show quite yet.

There’s all the greatest hit things, like the most obvious things that people who aren’t even gamers know about ‘Fallout,’ like Nuka, deathclaws, whatever. There are these things that are just so prevalent and we were tempted to do all of them in Season 1. Geneve Robertson-Dworet – The Wrap

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to dive into more Fallout content, an exciting update is heading out this month for Fallout 4. Fallout 4 will receive a next-gen update, which will likely spark players to return to that game again. However, it’s bittersweet news for some as this update will actually push back the plans to deliver Fallout London before the month wraps up. Since the update will break the mod, there’s no telling how long of a wait we’ll endure before this team’s volunteers can bring this game-size mod out.

Still, this series has sparked some interest in other areas of the franchise. For instance, one fan took it upon themselves to recreate a map of the United States and pinpointed the locations of every vault that was apparently located in the country. That was all due to a short scene that displayed a rough map of the vault locations from within the live-action series.