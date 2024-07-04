Skyrim Mod Brings Back Cut Content

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a legendary and iconic video game title. It will stand the test of time and continues to receive plenty of active players. However, with a game that is so grand and beloved, a community is bound to seek out anything and everything behind the development process. That’s where we start to uncover some juicy information like cut content. Well, now we have one modder that aims to bring back as much of the cut content as possible.

Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re uncovering a modder by the name of Unorthodox378. This individual has taken to Nexus Mods and released a series of mods players can acquire today. The focus around these mods is purely bringing back some of the content that didn’t make it to the game, and there is quite a bit here!

The modder noted on the Nexus Mods page that mods have already brought back content into the previously cut game. However, they feel that no one does an extensive job. Plenty of parts here will be featured from locations, NPCs, and even items. However, one area won’t be featured, and it might be a bit of a bummer for some of you.

There are plenty of good mods that do this already however none of them seemed to be as extensive as this one. I have literally added almost everything I could find that wasn’t straight up broken or heavily reliant on a removed quest. Some parts have also been done a bit differently as there’s almost nothing left of some parts so a little personal interpretation had to be used. This is also part of a series which is broken up into pieces so you can pick and choose which parts you may or may not want to keep, so if Whiterun conflicts with too much for you but you still like Hjaalmarch you can keep one and remove the other. Cut means you can find reference to it in the files or other sources like the strategy guide but wasn’t literally present in the files. I tried my best to recreate it how Bethesda may have done but can’t guarantee it’s 100% how they would have done it. Unused means I basically just put it back in the game because it couldn’t be found anywhere in the in-game world. Created means I added it in myself because it was just logical, such as an inkeeper to an unused inn or Thalmor in the Thalmor Headquarters. I have tried to restore everything as faithfully as I possibly could but some of it simply had next to nothing left to work with and required some of my own input. Unorthodox378 – Nexus Mods

This mod won’t offer any cut quests that were scrapped before the base game launched. According to the modder, the line of cut quests seems far too difficult to handle. So you won’t get anything new regarding adventures to take on. Likewise, as I mentioned, parts are also available centered around locations.

That should make it to where you could keep some areas of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim intact if you choose. Of course, more cut content could potentially be uncovered from this mod. Unorthodox378 makes mention that if this is the case, once discovered they will work to bringing it into the series of mods.