Manor Lords Adding Fishing Ponds in Next Update, Fans Rejoice

Although fan reactions to the medieval city-builder and real-time tactics game Manor Lords have been largely positive, there’s a lot of tweaking to be done to the early access title from Slavic Magic. The next update is set to release sometime next month, and according to a new X post, players are finally getting the content they’ve wanted all along: fishing ponds.

The update will also see the game migrate from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

Greg Styczeń, the founder of Slavic Magic and the sole developer of Manor Lords, explains that he was working on the feature since “it was requested a lot.”

Working on fishing ponds for the next update since it was requested a lot pic.twitter.com/RwgcEX9K0S — MANOR LORDS (@LordsManor) July 15, 2024

The addition of fishing ponds may also see new food types added to the game, although no details have been given. Currently, Manor Lords includes seven categories of food: meat, bread, vegetables, berries, apples, eggs, and honey. Fish would be a welcome addition to the player’s diet.

Manor Lords is a city-builder set in 14th-century Franconia, including real-time tactical warfare. Players can choose from three modes: Rise to Prosperity, Restoring the Peace, or On the Edge. Rise to Prosperity and On the Edge emphasize city growth and conquest, while Resoring the Peace gives players a more balanced gameplay experience.

In May, the game’s beta saw a sizeable update which included bug fixes, balance alterations, gameplay changes, and improved cosmetics.

Manor Lords was released in early access on April 26. It was the most anticipated game on Steam at the time, with over there million wishlists.

Source