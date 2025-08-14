Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Gets Update That Helps One Specific Game The Most

There are certain video game genres where the phrase “git gud” certainly applies. After all, there are plenty of games and series that you can enjoy regardless of your skill level, and then merely enjoy the game in a different way, the better you are at it. Then, there are titles and genres that all but demand you have a certain level of skill to enjoy the true experience, especially when that experience involves you going up against players from around the world. The Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is one such example of this, as fighting games are definitely ones that you need to “git gud” at if you want to survive the online modes within.

To that end, Capcom decided to drop a special update for the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 that specifically targeted the game Street Fighter 3 Alpha UPPER. How so? As the tweet below notes, the update will allow players to customize the fighting style that their characters use so that players can adapt their gameplay to become even better:

This was apparently one of the key features in the original version of the game, and now that it’s here, gamers are excited to show and test their “true skills” within the title. Many are hoping that other updates of this nature will come to pass for these classic titles, as others have similar features.

Something you may have glossed over in the post above is that the character they show within the left picture is Ingrid, who was recently announced as a DLC character for the franchise’s 6th entry. That might have been an intentional tease, as Capcom does love to tie things together and highlight what’s approaching.

In many ways, Capcom has been trying to do right by fans with its fighting games in recent times. You may remember that when its prized fighting game series had its 5th mainline entry, a lot of things went wrong. Like, seriously wrong. So wrong that the publisher had to break promises and make things better in a hurry to ensure the franchise didn’t die then and there. Thus, with the 6th entry, the company went all out to ensure quality and fun.

Then, it doubled down on this notion by doing its “fighting collections,” bringing in titles from Capcom and SNK’s deep past so that players could relive the “glory days” of the fighting game genre and play what they literally couldn’t in the modern era.

One has to wonder what Capcom has in store for fans next.