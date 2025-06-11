Street Fighter 6 Reaches Another Major Milestone!

We’ve covered lots of “gaming milestones” on this site and for a good reason. After all, these milestones are often how we tell if a game is “successful” or not, especially when it belongs to a big franchise or company. In the case of Capcom, it’s been on a serious roll over the last several years, and that’s why it announced not too long ago that it would be looking to expand its base of operations and hire more people to make more of its IPs come to life. Then, in the case of Street Fighter 6, the company was able to regain the trust that it had lost via a previous entry.

In an official press release by the company, the game was revealed to have reached 5 million units sold. The game came out in June 2023, so that’s pretty impressive, as it highlights how the game continues to sell despite it “getting older” with each new day. Just as important was the fact that the title might get a new surge in sales because of the port that the game has gotten to the Nintendo Switch 2:

“Recently, Capcom also released Street Fighter 6 as a launch title for the new Nintendo Switch™ 2. In addition to introducing exclusive modes designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2, and new gameplay features that utilize the gyro functionality of the Joy-Con™ 2, Local Battles, and more. This version also supports cross-play, enabling users to enjoy the game together across different platforms. “

We’ll have to wait and see how much that affects the game’s sales, but the potential is there for a nice spike, especially with the new console having a record-breaking launch.

The reason that this success is so important is that when the 5th entry came out, many felt that Capcom had “lost the plot” of what they were supposed to be doing with the franchise. While the last entry wasn’t terrible, it was incredibly stripped down and had to be built back up over time and even relaunched to try and show fans that the company had listened to their critiques.

With the 6th entry, everything was bigger, bolder, and arguably more artistic than ever before. While there has been controversy over things like costumes, Capcom has been consistently releasing updates and DLC for the game, including announcing the Year Three characters over at Summer Game Fest via a trailer with AEW wrestler Kenny Omega.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for the game.