AEW Wrestler Kenny Omega Helps Announce Next Street Fighter 6 Characters!

One of the biggest misconceptions about video games as a whole is that they “are for kids.” They’re not. There are plenty of video games that appeal solely to adult audiences, and there are plenty of genres within the gaming space that appeal to all types of people, from casual players who like to just relax to hardcore games who like to do things like FPS games. For someone like legendary wrestler Kenny Omega of All Elite Wrestling, he LOVES fighting games and hasn’t been afraid to show off his Street Fighter 6 skills on his livestreams. However, at the Summer Game Fest, he took on a different role, the role of becoming the next DLC characters for the game!

That’s right, Kenny has never been above cosplay, as AEW fans know full well, so he donned the outfits and looks of the four characters that Street Fighter 6 will drop in its next season pass. Those characters are Alex, C. Viper, Ingrid, and Sagat! And may we say, Mr. Omega, you pulled off all of those looks incredibly well!

Capcom has been doing great with its latest fighting game since its release in 2023, and these next four characters will definitely help push things to the next level, as these four characters are fan favorites and “old friends” in many respects.

Now, if you’re confused about why Kenny Omega was advertising the game for Capcom, it’s because this isn’t the first time he’s done such a thing. Kenny LOVES this fighting game franchise, and one of his most famous moves is the “V-Trigger,” which is a tribute to the series. He was even brought in by Capcom for the fifth game to advertise the arrive of Cody, cosplaying as him and showing that “it’s not easy being the mayor.”

So, Kenny was likely jumping at the opportunity to show this off at the Summer Game Fest, and we don’t blame him. Granted, we haven’t got a precise release date for these characters as of yet. However, we did JUST get the newest character in Elena, so it’s fair that we have to wait until later in the Summer to get Sagat.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more news from the Summer Game Fest!