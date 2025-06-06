Dying Light The Beast Gets New Trailer and Release Date At Summer Game Fest

It’s always an interesting thing to see how developers and publishers handle their IPs and what paths they take with them. When Techland created its first zombie title, it wasn’t the flashiest or the best, but it had a certain vibe that helped it stand out from the rest. They then did a sequel that forced you to confront the zombie virus within you while shaping the city you were in. In Dying Light The Beast, though, things circle all the way back to the beginning; as Kyle Crane is back, he’s got a new target he needs to go after, and you better hope that you don’t stand in his way.

At Summer Game Fest, a massive new trailer not only highlighted the gameplay and story but revealed that the title would drop on August 22nd and that you can pre-order the game now. Plus, more gameplay will be shown off at a future showcase later today! However, for now, let’s focus on the story at hand.

In the game, you play Kyle Crane, except there’s a twist. After all, Dying Light The Beast isn’t just a catchy name; it speaks to the situation that Kyle is now in. Since the event of the first game, Kyle was captured, tortured, and experimented on by a man known as The Baron. That Baron was not exactly a great dude and was creating all manner of monsters that he then released into the world. As Kyle, you’ll end up in Castor Woods, a place where people are trying to make a new life for themselves, but between the natural zombies that exist and the creations of The Baron, it’s not exactly an easy life.

Thankfully, Kyle is up to the task of taking everything on and getting the revenge he craves with every bone in his body. After all, he’s now a “beast” with his own special skills and abilities. That includes having enhanced strength that can take on pretty much any foe that he comes across. How much you’ll use “the beast’ is entirely up to you, but remember, you’ll need to “go primal” at times to get the job done and defeat some of the deadlier creatures you come across.

However, that doesn’t mean the game’s signature parkour stylings are gone. On the contrary, they’re there, and you’ll get to race across rooftops and more.

So, check out the trailer below, and be ready for more coverage of Summer Game Fest!