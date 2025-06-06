Atomic Heart II Revealed At Summer Game Fest

It’s always curious in the gaming space to find out what gets a sequel and what doesn’t. After all, you often hear about games that were “cult hits” and had to wait many years to get a follow-up versus those that are sometimes approved for a sequel before the next one even launches! It’s a weird world we live in, and if you like that “weird world” vibe, then you’re going to love that at the Summer Game Fest; they announced Atomic Heart II from Mundfish. This was the alternate reality game that had influences from certain other gaming franchises. Apparently, in the sequel, they’re going to go even further with that and take things to absolutely crazy places.

You’ll see the full trailer below, but to make it as clear as possible, this game is going ape in its sequel. Atomic Heart II will apparently not be a “true sequel” to the first game but more of a “spiritual successor,” according to Geoff Keighley. In it, the game’s scope won’t just focus on one nation but let you travel the entire world, and as a result, you’ll get to fly on crazy ships, parachute into areas and have full control of where you land, and you’ll have a menagerie of weapons to fight with and people to fight alongside.

Oh, and if you’re hoping for superpowers again, don’t worry; the game has you covered. What’s that? Do they still have the “curvy robots” that helped make the game both famous and infamous? Not only do they have them, but they have them in spades. In fact, one of the longest parts of the trailer showed a kind of club area where a lot of people were, and there were all sorts of “women” there for the protagonist to “enjoy” in one form or another.

Like we said, it was really weird. The fact that they had a Queen song playing in the background throughout all of this was just the “cherry on top” of this madness. Will it be as big of a hit as the first game? It’s hard to say. However, Mundfish did have another title at Summer Game Fest to basically “double down” on what they were showing. So, even if you didn’t like this reveal, you might have liked the other one!

The Summer Game Fest continues to roll on, and we’ll do our best to continue covering the biggest pieces of news from it!