Game of Thrones War For Westeros Announced

There are all types of games that you can play based on iconic franchises and series. In fact, the gaming space has made a habit of trying to invoke them for one reason or another. Sometimes, it’s to expand the story or see what other tales can be told. And then, there are those who want to simply play as their favorite characters in fun ways. At the Summer Game Fest, fans were greeted with the reveal trailer for a new real-time strategy game that would let them retell a classic story. This is Game of Thrones War For Westeros, and the story will go as you see it.

The trailer did its best to make this clear, as we see a classic battle in the show’s final season via the Battle of Winterfell, but it was also mixed with another battle that saw Daenerys Targaryen fighting off the forces of the Lannisters. Through this trailer, we see Jon Snow get killed by the Night King, then being revived into a White Walker, and Daenerys and her dragon get hit by a ballista, sending them hurtling to the ground.

Thus, the game’s story will shift depending on which side you take. That will be an interesting thing to do, given how the show went beyond the books of George R.R. Martin and did some things that people aren’t truly happy with. So, this could act as a kind of catharsis to try and make some more positive memories while also guiding your favorite characters in battle.

While we don’t know the full scope of this real-time strategy title, it’s fair to say that some factions are obvious. The Lannisters, the White Walkers, the North, and Daenerys Targaryen and her allies will likely be the ones that you can guide through the game. What will be interesting, though, is whether they’ll get the voices of the cast from the TV series for the game. The trailer did imply that, but it’s not always so easy.

It’s also fascinating that the Summer Game Fest unveiled this game when, at The Game Awards, a different title in this franchise was unveiled. Perhaps they just really like this series; it’s hard to say.

More than likely, we’ll get more information on Game of Thrones War For Westeros as we draw closer to its 2026 release date. Regardless of what you felt about the show’s final season, this could be your chance to have fun and change things for the better.