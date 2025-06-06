Death Stranding 2 Shows Cutscene At Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest is live right now, and many are curious about what will be showcased at the event and how things will go down. Geoff Keighley, per usual, promises some big things, and it shouldn’t be too much of a shock that one of the things he showed off first was Death Stranding 2. After all, his friendship with Hideo Kojima is a bit infamous in the gaming community, but we’ll talk about that another time. Kojima was there at the Summer Game Fest to highlight a special cutscene that they were debuting for the first time. However, if you want a clear and concise answer to what’s going on, you’re not going to get it. That is Kojima’s style, after all.

Anyway, the cutscene itself focuses on two characters. Neil and a woman named Lucy. Neil is apparently there for some kind of therapy session, and he’s really nervous about it. In fact, he almost tries to smoke a cigarette indoors to try and relieve his stress. Naturally, that didn’t work.

Lucy then starts to talk with him, and the scene suddenly jumps to the end, where the session is over, and Neil is more than happy to get out of there. However, Lucy stops him and asks if he really doesn’t remember her. After showing that they have similar marks on her hands, Neil is overjoyed to see her until she starts hitting him.

The two eventually hug it out, and the clip ends. So, what in the world is Death Stranding 2 showing us? Well, as we teased before, Hideo Kojima wasn’t exactly explaining a lot. He kept stating that there were going to be “spoilers” if he went too far into it. He and Geoff Keighley did promise, though, that the game would be getting a new demo that would be showcased at the Sunday part of Summer Game Fest.

Just as important was that much of the voice cast would be there to highlight their roles and give some insight into what people are seeing and experiencing. So, if nothing else, things are going to be explained eventually.

What Kojima would reveal was that both Neil and Lucy are incredibly important characters in the game. He even went so far as to say that Neil would be fulfilling a role that a character from the last game did. But since that other character died, Neil needed to be “just as good” as the last one.

You’ll find out more soon enough, as the game releases in 20 days.