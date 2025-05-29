Death Stranding 2 Production Was Forced To Dial Back Its Cameos

There are quite a few fans eagerly awaiting to sit in on Hideo Kojima’s next game. We know that the next title from the folks at Kojima Productions is the follow-up game to Death Stranding. However, just as you experienced from the first game, you can expect a ton of Death Stranding 2 cameos. In fact, there were so many planned to be scanned that Hideo was forced into dialing them back.

Recently, Hideo Kojima spoke about the cameo situation in Death Stranding 2 at Koji10_tbs. Thanks to Genki, we’re finding out what Hideo revealed. Now, if you’ve been following Hideo Kojima’s career very long, you should know he’s a massive movie buff. When he parted ways with Konami and started up his studio, the debut title, Death Stranding, had several cameo appearances from people within the film industry.

New cameos will also appear in Death Stranding 2, but it seems that the production scanned so many people that they ran out of space. So, about half the people who were interested in being in the game were turned down. That said, you can still find some special guest appearances as Preppers.

Hideo Kojima says for Death Stranding 2 they scanned so many people they actually ran out of space and had to turn down half of the people that wanted to be in it. via @koji10_tbs



He says they scanned many people who will appear as Preppers, including some quite powerful people.

We’re certainly interested in seeing who pops up and if we’ll get any new teases before the game releases, especially with some of these Death Stranding 2 cameos. That said, we might potentially see more of the game soon. It’s been confirmed that Hideo Kojima will be present in the upcoming Summer Game Fest. Meanwhile, fans of Death Stranding might be interested to learn that there was recent confirmation that we’re getting an anime adaptation.

However, beyond the confirmation of the anime adaptation, we’re not given any new insight into what we can expect or when it might arrive. Of course, there are other projects in the works outside of that IP at Kojima Productions. For instance, we know that Sony has partnered with the studio to develop Physint. Likewise, Microsoft has partnered with Kojima for a horror title called OD. Hopefully, we will hear more about these two productions sooner rather than later.