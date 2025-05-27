Hideo Kojima Will Be Present During Summer Game Fest 2025

Hideo Kojima fans will want to make sure they tune in next Friday during the Summer Game Fest. The event itself is worth tuning in alone as it’s bound to have plenty of exciting announcements and updates from the video game industry. However, beyond that, we know that there is at least one special guest that fans likely expected to show up, and that’s Hideo Kojima.

The renowned game designer has been friends with Geoff Keighley and has appeared in his previous events. So, it’s not surprising to see that Kojima will be present during this Summer Game Fest showcase. However, we don’t have any insight into what the developer might be sharing. Since we are close to the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, it might be a safe bet that we’ll get some more footage on that title.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Hideo Kojima will join us live on stage for #SummerGameFest next Friday, June 6 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.



Livestream at 5p ET / 2p PT / 9p GMT / 6a JST.



Limited fan tickets available here: https://t.co/th8ccfuW5j pic.twitter.com/TYtFtstJCr — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 27, 2025

Of course, we know that there are a few more projects in the works from Kojima Productions outside of the sequel to Death Stranding. For instance, one of the mysterious games that we’ve been waiting to hear more about is OD. That is a title being developed in partnership with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios. We know it’s a horror title, but beyond that, there’s been nothing much given out quite yet.

Likewise, we know that another project is in the works at Kojima Productions, and that’s Physint. This is a game being developed with the help of Sony Interactive Entertainment. We know that this game is set to be an espionage title, much like the Metal Gear franchise. However, even less is known about that game. The last we heard was that Physint was a title not set to release for at least five years. So, it would be surprising to see if that game is brought up.

Regardless, we don’t have long to wait for Summer Game Fest, and with it, we’ll get to see what Hideo Kojima ends up bringing up. Meanwhile, if you haven’t marked your calendars a year, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to release for the PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025.