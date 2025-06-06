Mafia The Old Country Gets New Cinematic Trailer

It’s not uncommon for a video game franchise to want to go “back to its roots” to breathe some new life into things. After all, sometimes going forward with all that you have done so far is just stale. You need a new perspective; you need to show that there is “still some life” in what you have to offer. And sometimes, a change in venue, or even a change in a time period, can work wonders. In the case of Mafia The Old Country, the team at 2K is taking things back to the time in Sicily where family, loyalty, and honor were what got you power, and attempting to take that would get you killed.

In a new trailer shown at the Summer Game Fest, we saw a brand-new look at the characters that will define the title. For example, we saw more of Enzo, who is the character you’ll portray. He will start as a simple, stable boy who does the dirty work for the Sicilian mob family he’s attached to. But, as many stories like this go, he’ll soon meet someone, the Don’s daughter, whom he falls for. Then, he’ll get an opportunity to be welcomed into the family themselves and have to prove his worth many times over.

Even if that means “teaching a lesson” to those who aren’t doing what the family wants them to do. Don’t worry, they’ll be fine. Mostly…

Anyway, the trailer focuses on the drama of the mob itself and how the various groups within the 1800s period of Italy were constantly vying for power. Only those who had truly loyal family members could survive, and it’ll be up to you to help fight for your family and to choose who you want to be. So, who do you want Enzo to be? That is a question you’ll have to answer when the game drops this August.

While the trailer did focus solely on the cutscenes that’ll play out in the game, Mafia The Old Country will definitely have plenty of action for you to partake in. Just as important, you’ll have to deal with matters in a truly old-school way. That means that guns aren’t as refined as they are in the modern day, and sometimes, you just need to gut someone with a knife. Better them than you, right?

Check out the trailer below, and stay tuned for more information from the Summer Game Fest!