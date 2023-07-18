Fortnite: How to Pet Wolves and Boars | Challenge Guide

If you’re like me, you never want to miss out on an opportunity to pet an animal. In Fortnite, you can stroke your pet wolf or boar and now earn XP for it, too. If you don’t usually make use of animals in Fortnite, you may not know that you can pet them. If you’re unsure, we’ll explain everything you need to know about how to pet a wolves and boars to complete the challenge.

The best place to find wildlife is grassy areas around the Fortnite map, so you’ll likely find success by visiting the points of interest in and around the jungle biome.

How to pet wolves and boars in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Before you pet a wolf or boar in Fortnite, you have to tame them to gain their trust. You can simply do that by approaching a wolf or boar and jumping on its back. When you’re mounted, you can pet the animal at the press of a button. If you’re using a controller, the default key bind is down on the D-Pad, or B if you’re playing on a keyboard.

Once you’ve pet a wolf or boar in two separate matches, you’ll earn 30,000 XP and have another Summer Escape Quest ticked off your list. Since the Summer Escape event is scheduled to end on July 18 at 9am ET, you don’t have long to complete the final challenges, so you’ll have to be quick to avoid missing out.