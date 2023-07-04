Fortnite: Where to Find Ice Cream Cones and What They Do

The Fortnite Summer Escape event has arrived and its time to join the party. There’s a new set of special quests, allowing you to unlock some free rewards and a whole lot of XP. Various items have also returned from the Fortnite vault, including Ice Cream Cones. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the consumables ahead of your next match.

Ice Cream Cones first made their debut back in 2022. There are various types, so you’ll want to find out what you’ll get from using each one.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get the Sharp Tooth Shotgun | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get the Explosive Repeater Rifle | Location Guide | Fortnite: All NPC Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Exotic Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle | Fortnite: Every Plant and Their Function in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Find and Ride Raptors in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Bring the Prism to Trace at The Apparatus | Secret Challenge | Fortnite: All Job Board Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Complete Transformers Quests | Fortnite: All New and Returning Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Unlock Optimus Prime Skin | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the Free Coldest Circles Quest Pack | Fortnite: How to Complete Ranked Urgent Quests and Unlock Free Rewards | Fortnite: Where to Find Loot Lake Island | Chapter 4 Season 2 |

All Ice Cream Cone types in Fortnite

There are currently 5 different Ice Cream Cones, all with different functions:

Normal Ice Cream Cone : Restores five points of health to the consuming player.

: Restores five points of health to the consuming player. Frozen Ice Cream Cone : Restores five points of health and adds a frozen status buff to the consuming player.

: Restores five points of health and adds a frozen status buff to the consuming player. Guzzling Ice Cream Cone : Restores health up to 100 at a rate of 2 points per second.

: Restores health up to 100 at a rate of 2 points per second. Spicy Ice Cream Cone: Restores five points of health and adds a speed boost that lasts for 25 seconds.

Restores five points of health and adds a speed boost that lasts for 25 seconds. Lil’Whip’s Special Serve: Instantly replenishes health and shield for 100 points.

As you can see, each Ice Cream Cone gives you certain handy boosts during your match. In addition, you’ll have to make use of them to complete your Summer Escape Quests.

Now you know what Ice Cream Cones do, where can you find them?

You can get your hands on the item by looting coolers and ice machines. These are scattered all over the Chapter 4 Season 3 map, so they won’t be difficult to find.

Ice Cream Cones will remain on the Fortnite island until the Summer Escape event ends on July 18.