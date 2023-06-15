Fortnite: How to get Exotic Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and players are taken to the Wilds. The middle of the island has collapsed, revealing a hidden jungle containing various plants, Raptors, and an array of secrets waiting to be uncovered. Exotic weapons are some of the most powerful items you can have in your Fortnite inventory. So if you want to dominate the competition, read on to find out everything there is to know about this season’s Exotics.

This time, Epic Games hasn’t introduced any new Exotic weapons. Both fans new and old will more than likely be familiar with this particular pool.

Exotic weapon pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Here are all the Exotic weapons on the island and how to get them:

Shadow Tracker Pistol : Holo Chests and Peely NPC (Shady Stilts)

: Holo Chests and Peely NPC (Shady Stilts) Heisted Breacher Shotgun : Holo Chests

: Holo Chests Heisted Accelerant Shotgun : Holo Chests

: Holo Chests Heisted Run N’ Gun Submachine Gun : Holo Chests

: Holo Chests Chug Cannon: Holo Chests and Supply Llamas

Exotic weapons are unlocked with two keys at Holo Chests. You can obtain keys by simply looting, but if you’re running low, you can buy keys from the NPC known as Aura. She can be found at the trailer park that’s to the northeast of Frenzy Fields.

When you pick up a key, every Holo Chest location will be marked on the map. Once you approach a set of Holo Chests, you’ll always get a preview of what each chests contains. That way, you can decide if you want to use your keys there and then, or try your luck at different Holo Chests.

Alternatively, you can get a free Exotic weapon with the Exotic Grab Bag Augment. Activating this Reality Augment will drop you a random Exotic weapon that you can pick up and use to unleash havoc on your opponents.

That’s all you need to know about Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!