Fortnite: How to get the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and we are taken to the Wilds. The center of the island has collapsed, revealing a hidden jungle and three fresh points of interest for players to explore. Already, Epic Games has added a new weapon to the Fortnite island, the MK-Alpha. If you’re eager to get your hands on the latest weapon, we’ve got all the details.

The Red Eye assault rifle was recently tucked away in the vault, making way for the new MK-Alpha. If you were a fan of the Red Eye, you won’t miss it too much once you see just how powerful the MK-Alpha is.

How to get the MK-Alpha in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Essentially, the MK-Alpha is the MK-Seven which first joined the loot pool all the way back in Chapter 3 Season 1. The MK-Seven was the first assault rifle to feature a red dot sight, offering a first-person view.

The MK-Alpha can be found in chests or as floor loot. Its available in all rarities, so if you’re lucky enough, you may come across a legendary version. If not, you can always spend your gold bars at an Upgrade Bench to make this assault rifle even more powerful. The gun is equipped with a quick fire rate and fast time to kill, making it a perfect option at both long and medium range.

Compared to the other assault rifle options in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, the MK-Alpha outshines them all. This loot change has arrived just over a week after the new season launched. It will be interesting to see how Epic Games continue to keep the season fresh in the coming weeks.