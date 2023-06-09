Fortnite: How to Unlock Optimus Prime Skin

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and we are taken to the Wilds. The center of the island has collapsed. A whole host of new secrets are ready and waiting to be discovered as a hidden jungle has been unveiled. This season has kicked off with a fresh crossover appearing in the battle pass and if you’re a Transformers fan, this one is for you. If you want to get your hands on the Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite, we’ve got all the details.

Fortnite players new and old will know that Epic Games don’t shy away from crossovers. Throughout the game’s life cycle, we’ve seen celebrity crossovers with the Fortnite Icon Series and just last season, Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger was revealed as the secret battle pass skin.

How to get the Optimus Prime Skin in Fortnite

The Optimus Prime skin appears on Page 14 (the final page) of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 battle pass. This skin can only be obtained by purchasing the battle pass which is priced at 950 V-Bucks.

It isn’t as easy as just purchasing the battle pass, you’re going to have to level up and earn those all-important battle stars in order to work towards the Transformers skin. You’ll need to reach at least level 94 to make it to the end of the battle pass, where you’ll have to use nine battle starts to unlock Optimus Prime.

Luckily, levelling up is made much easier, thanks to the various quests that reward you with XP for completing them.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking Optimus Prime in Fortnite. Now, show the competition who’s boss as you play as the heroic leader of the Autobots!