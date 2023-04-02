Fortnite: Specialist Characters | Locations and Abilities

The Spring Breakout event is well underway in Fortnite. To mark the beginning of spring, chickens have been unleashed on the island, the Egg Launcher has returned from the vault, and Specialist Characters have landed. Specialist Characters are a new type of Fortnite NPC with unique abilities.

There are currently eight Specialist Characters in Chapter 4 Season 2. You’re going to need to hand over 200 gold bars each time you want to hire one of these characters, so make sure you have enough in your reserves.

All Fortnite Specialist Character locations and abilities

The Specialist Characters are split into four different groups which all have different functions:

Scout Specialists

Longshot and Insight are Scout Specialists who are each equipped with a sniper and they can ping unopened chests and nearby opponents. If you want to add one of these specialists to your squad, you can hire Longshot from the tower to the west of The Citadel, while Insight can be found at the top of the mountain that’s northwest of Solitary Shrine.

Supply Specialists

If you’re running low on building materials and ammunition, hiring a Supply Specialist could be just what you need to get you back in the game. Tracking down this type of Specialist requires you to find Munitions Expert at Breakwater Bay. Also, you can hire Garrison from Watery Watch, towards the southwest corner of the map.

Medical Specialists

Having Remedy and Triage Trooper on your side as Medical Specialists will see them throw Chug Splashes at you, providing you with more health and shield. To locate Remedy, head over to the Secluded Spire which is to the southwest of Slappy Shores. As for Triage Trooper, they’re roaming around north of Crusty Crates.

Heavy Specialists

As for Heavy Specialists, they do damage to enemies by throwing explosives at them. Not only that, but they have more than the base amount of health, so they’ll be a challenge to take down. You’ll be able to hire Sludge from Steamy Springs or Polar Patroller from Icy Islets, west of Brutal Bastion.

Now you know Specialist Character locations and what they can add to your game of Fortnite, you’ll be able to use them to help you out in your future matches.