Fortnite: How to get Free Rewards With Spring Breakout Quests

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is named MEGA, where a futuristic theme has introduced a new mechanic in the form of Grind Rails, vibrant points of interest, some interesting weapons and so much more. The Spring Breakout event has finally landed in Fortnite to mark the beginning of spring. This year, there are some free cosmetics up for grabs, along with a lot of extra XP. If you want to join in with the festivities, we’ve got all the details.

Apart from introducing a set of challenges, you’ll notice that there are some changes to island. Epic Games has debuted two new chickens, along with three unique eggs. Moreover, there are new Reality Augments to choose from and you won’t be surprised to hear that the Egg Launcher has returned from the vault.

More Fortnite guides

How to complete Spring Breakout quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

A new Spring Breakout quest will go live every day at 9AM ET until the event ends on April 11. Below, you’ll find all the Spring Breakout rewards and how to unlock them:

Bloomback Sack Back Bling: Complete Day 1 quest

Complete Day 1 quest Shell Smash Spray: Complete Day 7 quest

Complete Day 7 quest The Works Loading Screen: Complete Day 9 quest

Complete Day 9 quest A Spring Breakout Banner Icon: Complete Day 12 quest

Complete Day 12 quest Nannerbloom Hammer Pickaxe: Complete a total of 12 Spring Breakout quests

Complete a total of 12 Spring Breakout quests Fresh Flyer Glider: Complete a total of 22 Spring Breakout quests

Once you’ve unlocked a reward, it will be instantly available in your locker and you’ll be able to equip it straight away. In addition, you’ll be rewarded with some XP for ticking Fortnite’s Spring Breakout quests off of your list, helping you progress through the battle pass. You’ll have to log in everyday if you want to see the new challenge as it rolls out. Remember, the quests are only sticking around until April 11, so make sure you don’t miss out.