Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat the Highcard Boss | Chapter 4 Season 2

A new Fortnite season has arrived and its MEGA. Epic Games has introduced fans to a futuristic theme where there are some captivating points of interest to explore, the debut of Grind Rails, fresh Reality Augments to choose from, and so much more. A new boss has arrived with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 known as Highcard. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Highcard, including their location and how to defeat them.

Lately, Fortnite has been quite scarce when it comes to bosses. Last season, the Ageless Champion was the only boss in the game for the entirety of Chapter 4’s first season. Highcard is different to the previous boss, so it’ll feel like a fresh battle.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find Grind Rails and How to Use Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: All New Skins in the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass | Fortnite: All New and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: All new Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Falcon Scouts and How to Use Them | Fortnite: Where to Find the Ageless Champion Boss and How to Defeat Them | Fortnite: Where to Find and How to use Guardian Shields | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation |

Hunting down the Highcard boss in Fortnite

The Highcard boss may be harder to pin down compared to previous bosses that have appeared on the island. Highcard doesn’t spawn in at the beginning of the match, so you can’t land at their location and take them out. You’ll have to wait until the first circle has been revealed and then the boss will wrap in via a portal. They’ll spawn in at any location that has a vault, either at MEGA City, Brutal Bastion, or Shattered Slabs. Although the boss spawns randomly at one of the three points of interest, an icon will appear on your map to show you where the boss is located.

When you approach Highcard, you’ll notice that they’re accompanied by two Henchmen. The boss has health and shield bars, but they don’t have any special abilities for you to worry about. You’ll find success by shooting at Highcard and his guards from afar with an assault rifle or sniper rifle, ensuring you have some cover for when you need to reload. Its worth noting that Highcard won’t shoot at you until you shoot at them first. This gives you the chance to grab all the loot you need and get the perfect positioning to come out on top in the fight.

Once you’ve eliminated the boss, Highcard’s Havoc Supressed Assault Rifle will be dropped, along with a key card that can be used at a vault to get your hands on more powerful loot.