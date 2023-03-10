Fortnite: All New and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 2

A new Fortnite season has arrived and this time, its MEGA. Thanks to the futuristic theme, there are some interesting new points of interest and a biome to explore, fresh vehicles to try out, updated Reality Augments to choose from, and much more. To mark the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, there are some new weapons for you to try out. Below, you’ll find all the weapons you can expect to encounter when you drop into the game this season.

Usually, a new season means there’s a new loot pool to familiarize yourself with. This time, there’s two new long range options, a shotgun, and even a melee weapon which can deal some serious damage. Also, some weapons have returned from the vault, while others are remaining on the island for a little longer.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All new Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Falcon Scouts and How to Use Them | Fortnite: Where to Find the Ageless Champion Boss and How to Defeat Them | Fortnite: Where to Find and How to use Guardian Shields | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 1- Every New Weapon on the Island | Chapter 4 Season 1- Every New Weapon on the Island | Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season – All Reality Augments and What They Do | Fortnite: How to Jump While you Have the Hop Drop Low Gravity Effect |

Every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Here are all the weapons making their debut on the island in the latest season:

Kinetic Blade: A Katana melee weapon. Use it to perform the Knockback Slash or a Dash Attack which has 3 charges, but enters a cooldown upon use.

A Katana melee weapon. Use it to perform the Knockback Slash or a Dash Attack which has 3 charges, but enters a cooldown upon use. Havoc Supressed Assault Rifle: A silenced, highly accurate, and fully automatic weapon.

A silenced, highly accurate, and fully automatic weapon. Havoc Pump Shotgun: A shotgun that’s able to deal a lot of damage. The mythic version can be found in vaults requiring keycards.

A shotgun that’s able to deal a lot of damage. The mythic version can be found in vaults requiring keycards. Overclocked Pulse Rifle: A mythic version of the Pulse Rifle from previous seasons

The loot pool hasn’t only been shaken up with the addition of new weapons. The guns that have been taken out of the vault are as follows:

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Cobra DMR

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

Combat Shotgun

All Heisted Exotics

Finally, some fan-favorites from Chapter 4’s first season are remaining on the island:

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Twin Mag SMG

Tactical Pistol

Chug Cannon

That’s everything you need to know about new and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Let’s see how the meta shapes up as the season progresses. Its likely that more weapons or items will be released later on in Chapter 4 Season 2, so make sure you stay tuned for more.