Fortnite: All new Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 2

A new Fortnite season has arrived and this time, its MEGA. Thanks to the futuristic theme, there are some interesting new points of interest to explore, fresh weapons to try out, new vehicles to jump into, and much more. In addition, some new Reality Augments have arrived with the debut of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Below, you’ll find details of the latest Reality Augments, as well as some familiar faces that are sticking around for the new season.

Reality Augments haven’t been around for too long as they were introduced in Chapter 4’s first season. Essentially, they’re perks that you can pick up at certain intervals in a match. The longer you stay alive, the more perks you’ll be able to get your hands on. With the amount of perks available this season, you can cook up some powerful combinations.

More Fortnite guides

Every new Reality Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Here is a list of all 7 Reality Augments that were added to the island with the launch of Chapter 4 Season 2:

Dumpster Diving: Loot will spawn nearby when you leave a hiding place. Can occur once per hiding place.

Loot will spawn nearby when you leave a hiding place. Can occur once per hiding place. Treasure Hunter: Nearby chests are marked the first time you enter a point of interest.

Nearby chests are marked the first time you enter a point of interest. Slap Surplus: Find a Slap Juice in every chest you open. If the chest already contains a Slap Juice, it’ll drop an extra one.

Find a Slap Juice in every chest you open. If the chest already contains a Slap Juice, it’ll drop an extra one. Munitions Slide: Gain medium ammo while sliding.

Gain medium ammo while sliding. Medium Ammo Amp: Your weapons using medium ammo will have an increased magazine size.

Your weapons using medium ammo will have an increased magazine size. Shotgun Recycle: Weapons using shotgun ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

Weapons using shotgun ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Dignified Finish: Eliminations refresh a cooldown for the Kinetic Blade’s Dash Attack.

That’s not all, as there are 9 Reality Augments from Season 1 that are remaining on the island:

Light Fingers: Weapons using light ammo reload faster

Weapons using light ammo reload faster Sniper Surplus: Sniper rifles gain 1 extra ammo in their magazine.

Sniper rifles gain 1 extra ammo in their magazine. Aerialist: Gain the ability to deploy your glider.

Gain the ability to deploy your glider. Chug Gunner: Receive a Chug Cannon.

Receive a Chug Cannon. Jelly Angler: Receive a Fishing Rod, but you can only fish for jellyfish.

Receive a Fishing Rod, but you can only fish for jellyfish. Bloodhound: Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are briefly marked.

Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are briefly marked. Shadow Striker: Able to get Shadow Bombs from containers.

Able to get Shadow Bombs from containers. More Parkour : Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.

: Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling. Keymaster: Grants two keys for opening Holo-Chests.

There you have it, that’s all the Reality Augments you can expect to roll in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.