Fortnite: Where to Find Falcon Scouts and How to Use Them

When Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 first launched, fans were introduced to a new set of weapons. To keep the season fresh, Epic Games has continued to add even more weapons such as the Guardian Shield. Now, another useful item has arrived with update v23.20 called the Falcon Scout. Below, you’ll learn all that there is to know about the Falcon Scout and where to find it in your next Fortnite match.

Essentially, the Falcon Scout is a drone that you can control. Its a handy piece of equipment that has multiple functions to assist you in getting that all-important victory.

Where to find a Falcon Scout and how to use it in Fortnite

You can find Falcon Scouts in regular chests, Oathbound chests, supply drops, and even on the ground. The best place to search Oathbound chests is inside the castle at The Citadel point of interest. Here, there are four Oathbound chests, with many more in the surrounding areas.

Once you’ve equipped a Falcon Scout, press your fire button to launch it in the air. As you manually control it, you’ll be able to ping and place markers, and caw to mark enemies within a set radius. In addition, you can even use the Falcon Scout to open containers and pick up loot which can be transported to yourself or your squad mates.

There are some downsides to the Falcon Scout. It can only fly a certain distance from your location and its vulnerable to enemy attack, so make sure to keep an eye on its health bar. Also, you’ll be defenseless while controlling the Falcon Scout, which can make it more difficult to use in solos when you don’t have a teammate to watch over you.

That’s everything you need to know about the Falcon Scout in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1!