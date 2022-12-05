Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 1- How to Unlock The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia Skin

A new Fortnite season has arrived with a lot of new content to dive into. Apart from an entirely new map with fresh points of interest to explore, a perk system has been introduced in the form of Reality Augments, there are a plethora of brand new weapons for you to try out such as the Thunder and Maven Auto shotguns, and much more. As always, there are a plethora of crossovers on the way which were teased in the Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer. One of these crossovers is with Gerlalt of Rivia from The Witcher series and this guide will show you how you can get involved with this exciting collaboration in Fortnite.

Geralt of Rivia is getting ready to join Fortnite’s Gaming Legends Series, but you can’t buy the outfit from the item store. You can get your hands on the skin and matching cosmetics by purchasing the battle pass, but Geralt of Rivia won’t be unlocked straight away. Similar to The Herald and Indiana Jones outfits, Geralt of Rivia is a bonus skin, so it will be available to unlock later in the season. When the release date arrives, it is likely that you’ll have to complete a series of challenges to obtain each cosmetic. While we wait, you can take a look at some of The Witcher cosmetics and the Geralt of Rivia skin.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 1- Every New Weapon on the Island | Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season – All Reality Augments and What They Do | Fortnite: Where to Find Supply Llamas: Chapter 3: Season 4 | Fortnite: Where to Find Mending Machines: Chapter 3: Season 4 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4 |

All Geralt of Rivia cosmetics in Fortnite

There are two pages of Geralt of Rivia cosmetics featured on the battle pass. Here are all the rewards that are available on page one:

Geralt of Rivia outfit

Geralt of Rivia loading screen

Weapons of The Witcher back bling

Muscle Memory spray

Igni Sign emote

Witcher’s Steel Sword harvesting tool

Although these are the only cosmetics from the crossover that currently show up in the game, there is an additional page containing even more items which will be revealed at a later date. Geralt of Rivia is expected to make his Fortnite debut on February 7, 2023. With Chapter 4 Season 1 thought to end on March 10, 2023, you’ll have plenty of time to add every cosmetic to your locker.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Unlock The Herald Skin and Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to Unlock Indiana Jones Skin and Cosmetics | Chapter 3 Season 4: Cobra DMR | Stats and Locations Guide | Where to get the Goo Gun and How it Works |